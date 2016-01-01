East County News Service

Nov. 25, 2025 (Lakeside) -- The heart of cozy Lakeside will transform into a hub of festive activity next month, anchored by two of its warmest community traditions: the annual "Spirit of Christmas" celebration and the return of the popular "Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Resale Shoppe."

Sponsored by the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, the Spirit of Christmas event will include two all-day events, lasting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both., Saturday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 19.

From 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, Maine Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic and transformed into an old-fashioned Christmas celebration, complete with the sights, sounds and scents of the season.

The event is known for offering fun for all ages, with activities often including local youth performances, carnival games, kids activities and craft booths.

The focal point of the evening is the Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will be held at 5 p.m. in the courtyard of the historic Olde Community Church (the home of the Lakeside Historical Society).

The lighting often signals the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who typically make their grand entrance down Maine Avenue before settling in for photos with families. Attendees can also drop their letters to the North Pole in a special mailbox provided for the occasion.

A Treasure Hunt at Mrs. Claus’ Shoppe

In tandem with the street festivities, the Lakeside Historical Society will open its doors for the Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Resale Shoppe. This annual fundraiser is a must-visit for finding unique, gently used Christmas décor, ornaments, and holiday items at fabulous prices.

The Resale Shoppe opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 1, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 20. Housed inside the Olde Community Church, the shoppe is a major fundraising event for the Historical Society, with all proceeds dedicated to maintaining and preserving the beautiful, historic building.