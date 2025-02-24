LAKESIDE WOMAN KILLED IN DULZURA COLLISION

East County News Service

February 24, 2025 (Dulzura) – A Lakeside woman, 60, was killed in a collision that occurred yesterday on State Route 94 west of Marron Valley Road in Dulzura.

The victim was riding a 2019 Can Am 3-wheel motorcycle westbound on the highway when a 2024 Subaru Crosstek entered the westbound lane from a dirty driveway at 17771 State Route 94. The Subaru was driven by a San Diego woman, 29, who had a passenger, 31, also from San Diego.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Subaru and the Can Am crashed within the westbound lane, causing the rider of the Can Am to be ejected,” says Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol. “The rider of the Can Am motorcycle succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.”

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Officer Lopez said.