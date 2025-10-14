Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa presents Copenhagen Oct. 17 - Nov. 9: The moment that changed the world

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (La Mesa) – The Tony-award-winning play Copenhagen explores explores an explosive confrontation inspired by actual events that have intrigued and baffled historians for more than 50 years: a 1941 meeting between two brilliant physicists, Niels Bohr of Denmark and Germany’s Werner Heisenberg.

The two men were long-time friends whose work together opened the way to the atomic bomb, but who were now on opposite sides of World War II.

This pivotal meeting was a defining moment of the nuclear age, yet its true nature remains a mystery. Why did Heisenberg go to Copenhagen? What was he hoping to accomplish? How did this meeting irrevocably fracture their friendship? The search for an unknowable truth forms the core of Copenhagen. In the uncertain times of 1941, it’s a refreshing reminder of the value of seeking the truth.

Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa will perform this dramatic play written by Michael Flynn, produced by Becky Cisneros, and directed by Tyler Richard Hewes and Rhiannon McAffee. The local production stars Steve Murdock ad Niels Bohr, Jim Miller as Werner Heisenberg, and Jena Joyce as Margrethe Bohr.

The play will be performed on the following dates:

Friday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m.

Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m.

Friday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults: $30



Students/Seniors/Military: $28



Groups of 10 or more/same performance: $25



All seats may be reserved by calling the theater at (619) 303-5092 or emailing the box office at boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com.

Please leave your name, phone number, number of tickets (adult, senior, student) and date desired. Someone will promptly notify you verifying your tickets.

You may pay for your reservation the day of your chosen performance or mail us a check and your tickets will be waiting for you in the in the lobby. All sales are cash, check, or money order only.