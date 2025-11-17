Lamplighters Theatre presents ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Nov. 29 - Dec. 14

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (La Mesa) -- "'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." But wait. A mouse is stirring - because Santa missed his house last year. Lamplighter’s Theatre in La Mesa will present “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” featuring the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who visit the North Pole and just won't take no for an answer.

Performances run Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

​PERFORMANCES:

Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

First Saturday, November 29 is a 7:30 p.m. evening performances.

Second Saturday, December 6 is a 2:00 p.m. matinee; no evening performance.

Third Saturday is a doubleheader. Shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

​​Tickets may be reserved by calling the theater at (619) 303-5092 or emailing at boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com. Please leave your name, phone number, number of tickets (senior, adult, student), and date desired. Someone will promptly return your call verifying your tickets.

For more information, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/.