LAMPLIGHTERS THEATRE PRESENTS “THE 1940S RADIO HOUR”

East County News Service

November 22, 2021 (La Mesa) – Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will provide a look into yesteryear with its presentation of “The 1940s Radio Hour” by Walton Jones November 26 through December 19.

Through this nostalgic view of a live radio broadcast of “The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade”, from the Hotel Astor’s Algonquin Room on December 21, 1942, the audience will experience the spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant “Strike Up the Band” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Watch as the harassed station manager copes with a drunk lead singer, a delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mike, the second banana cabbie who dreams of singing a ballad and the trumpet player who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller. ​​

PERFORMANCE DATES: November 26 through December 19, 2021

PERFORMING: Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

PERFORMING AT: 9515 Severin Drive, La Mesa in the La Mesa Village Center, Corner of Severin and Amaya

TICKETS: General admission: $26; Students/Seniors/Military: $23; Groups of 10 or more: $20

Lamplighters will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door and the wearing of masks while in the theater to keep everyone safe.

​ For tickets, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/.