LAMPLIGHTERS THEATRE PRESENTS “THE LAST FIVE YEARS” JULY 23-AUG. 15

East County News Service

July 24, 2021 (La Mesa) – Live theatre returns at Lamplighters Theatre after a 15-month closure due to COVID-19. Lamplighters presents “The Last Five Years,” Tony-Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s poignant and smart contemporary musical of five years in the relationship of an ambitious young writer, Jamie, and his struggling actress wife, Cathy. The show runs July 23 through Aug. 15.

Funny, uplifting and told in a unique non-linear form, this musical captures some of the most heartbreaking and universally felt moments of modern romance.

For this show, the theatre is requiring that all patrons be fully vaccinated. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks if they choose, and staff will wear masks. This show will have no intermission or refreshments, except bottled water; lobby and theatre doors will open a half hour before the show to help maintain social distancing in the lobby.

Tickets cost $26 for general admission and $23 for students, seniors and military members. Group rates are also available.