LAMPLIGHTERS THEATRE PRESENTS BRIGHT STAR APRIL 18-MAY 18

East County News Service

March 30, 2025 (La Mesa) – Bright Star, a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1920s and ’40, takes stage at Lamplighters Theatre. The play opens April 18 and runs through May 19.

Bright Star is inspired by a real event and featuring the Tony and Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. When Alice Murphy, the brilliant editor of a southern literary journal, meets Billy Cane, a soldier just home from World War II, they discover a powerful secret that alters their lives. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

With its San Diego premiere at The Old Globe Theatre in 2014, Bright Star is written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. The musical is inspired by their Grammy-winning collaboration on the 2013 bluegrass album Love Has Come for You and in turn, the true folk story of the Iron Mountain Baby.

DIRECTOR: Teri Brown

MUSIC DIRECTORS: Robert Johnson & Jerrica Stone

CHOREOGRAPHER: Sharla Mandere

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Abby Lacey

PRODUCERS: Cydney King & Nancy Roger

CAST: Anthony Donovan, Don Evans, Michael Harrison, Josalyn Johnson, Mitch Krassin, Marcy Ledvinka, Nikki Lyn Maas, Christopher T. Miller, Keri Miller, Lee Price, Hannah Roskelley, Matt Sayre, Odie Taylor and Car Thometz

PERFORMANCE DATES: April 18 through May 18, 2025:

Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Matinee Saturday April 26 at 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS: General admission: $30.00 Students/Seniors/Military: $27.00 (group rates available)

TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED AT by calling the box office at 619-303-5092 and leaving a detailed message, or by emailing boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com.

Bright Star contains adult situations and language. This production is best suited for those over the age of 14 and is presented by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

More information: https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/