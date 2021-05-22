LANDLORD-TENANT DISPUTE IN JAMUL RESULTS IN MURDER-SUICIDE

By Miriam Raftery

May 22, 2021 (Jamul) – A tenant asked to move out of a residence on Lyons Valley Road in Jamul in February shot his landlord, then killed himself following an argument. The landlord’s health declined and on May 7th he was readmitted to a

hospital, where he died.

The Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death was homicide due to complications from the gunshot wound to his torso.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 15700 block of Lyons Valley Road on Feb. 15,where they found the landlord, Bruce Carl Mueller, 62, outside and transported him to a hospital. He underwent surgery and was later released to the hospital, before suffering fatal complications.

The suspect and tenant, Guillermo Vallin Morales, 64, was armed with a handgun and refused to leave the residence. The Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team and Special Enforcement Detail made contact with the suspect by phone over several hours to try and get him to surrender peacefully. After he refused to cooperate, chemical agents were deployed.

“The suspect still refused to exit the residence after the deployment of chemical agents and was later located deceased in the attic of the residence at approximately 04:27 a.m. on February 16th. It appeared the armed suspect had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide detail.