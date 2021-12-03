LANTERN CREST HOSTS DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA IN SANTEE

East County News Service

December 3, 2021 (Santee) -- Lantern Crest Senior Living is hosting its annual drive-through Holiday Light Extravaganza featuring thousands of twinkling lights throughout its 34-acre East San Diego property! Cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Lantern Crest Foundation. The event takes place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 (12 nights to choose from!).

The cost is $5 per vehicle. All proceeds will go to the Lantern Crest Foundation, a 501 (C)(3) which provides comprehensive services to help local seniors meet their healthcare and daily living needs.

WHERE: 300 Lantern Crest Way, Santee, Calif. 92071

No walk-through traffic is permitted for this event.





Learn more at lanterncrestseniorlivingsantee.com.