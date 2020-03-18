LATE BALLOTS PUT BARBARA BRY INTO TOP TWO IN SAN DIEGO MAYORAL RACE

East County News Service East County News Service

March 18, 2020 (San Diego) -- More than two weeks after the March 3rd primary election, the outcome in the San Diego Mayoral race has changed. With all precincts counted but mail-in and provisional ballots still being tallied, Councilmember Barbara Bry has surpassed Councilmember Scott Sherman by a slim margin.

It now appears that the runoff in November may be between two Democrats. Assemblyman Todd Gloria has a solid lead of nearly 42%. Bry has 22.94%, while Sherman, a Republican, has 22.89%.

A slim margin of only about 169 votes currently separates Bry and Sherman as the count continues.