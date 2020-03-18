LATE BALLOTS PUT BARBARA BRY INTO TOP TWO IN SAN DIEGO MAYORAL RACE

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
March 18, 2020 (San Diego) -- More than two weeks after the March 3rd primary election, the outcome in the San Diego Mayoral race has changed. With all precincts counted but mail-in and provisional ballots still being tallied, Councilmember Barbara Bry has surpassed Councilmember Scott Sherman by a slim margin.
It now appears that the runoff in November may be between two Democrats. Assemblyman Todd Gloria has a solid lead of nearly 42%. Bry has 22.94%, while Sherman, a Republican, has 22.89%.
A slim margin of only about 169 votes currently separates Bry and Sherman as the count continues.
Three other candidates, Tasha Williamson, Gita Appelbaum and Rich Riel, are all measuring in single digits.
