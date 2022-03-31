LATE-NIGHT FIRE BEHIND SANTEE WALMART POINTS UP IMPORTANCE OF NIGHT-FLYING HELICOPTERS, WHICH COUNTY WILL SOON ACQUIRE

Supervisor Fletcher pledged in his State of the County speech Tuesday to finally acquire a night-flying helicopter for San Diego County

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Screenshot off Malik Earnest’s Twitter post

March 31, 2022 (Santee) – A brush fire reported shortly before midnight behind the Santee Walmart at 170 Town Center Parkway took over three hours to fully extinguish.

Ground crews were aided by a night-flying helicopter from San Diego Fire Department, Brush Fire Partyline reported on Facebook.

No structures were threatened as the fire burned toward the San Diego riverbed in difficult terrain, however deputies on scene reported 50 foot flames, according to scanner traffic, Malik Earnest posted on Twitter.

The fire points up the importance of night-flying helicopters, and how perilous situations such as this could be if SDFD’s helicopter was not available.

Fortunately, the day before this fire, County Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher announced plans to acquire a night-flying helicopter for the county to be permanently available to fight night-time fires in the unincorporated areas.

The announcement was made during Fletcher’s State of the County address.