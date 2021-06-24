LATEST RAID SHUTS DOWN ANOTHER CASA DE ORO POT SHOP

East County News Service

June 24, 2021 (Spring Valley) – The latest search warrant for an illegal marijuana dispensary was served in the 10100 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley’s Casa de Oro neighborhood at 5 p.m. yesterday by members of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Special Investigation Division, with the assistance of Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Crime Suppression Team and the Special Enforcement Detail.

Detectives seized the following during the search:

36.5 pounds of processed marijuana

58 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

304 pounds of THC infused edibles

40 pounds of concentrated cannabis

2 pounds of mushrooms

$5,933 in US Currency

Investigators discovered several THC infused edibles which resembled legitimate name brand candies.

“It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children. Additionally, THC infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks,” says Sergeant K. Harris.

Sheriff's Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance Team, who noted several violations in the building creating a danger to its occupants. County Code Compliance requested San Diego Gas and Electric to cut off power to the entire property until the dangers could be mitigated.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal dispensaries near schools and residential areas.