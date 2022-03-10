LATINO FILM FESTIVAL TO AIR OVER 160 FILMS MARCH 10-20

Documentary co-produced by ECM journalist Mimi Pollack is among finalists.

By Matthew Manosh

March 10, 2022 (San Diego) --The 29th Annual San Diego Latino Festival begins March 10th and runs through March 20th at the Fashion Valley AMC. It will be the first time the festival will be in person since the start of the pandemic.

The festival features over 160 films from Central America and The United States, including local film makers from San Diego. Each day they’ll have art from prominent Latino artists on display, as well as daily live music. The full schedule of the events can be found here.

There are many remarkable films being shown in the 10 days of the festival, including films from film makers from in and around San Diego abd East County.

One film Glafira from director Eric Armando Ibarra is a film about a man revisiting childhood memories through interacting with items at their grandmother’s swap meet. The reason for this film was to take a non-threatening look at growing up near the border in Ensenada, Mexico. This is a personal film for Eric as he based the story of Tony with his own experiences growing up. It is a film about reconnection and is a thank you letter to his grandmother. This is Eric’s first short film he has worked on.

The Infiltrators from directors Alex Rivera and Christina Ibarra is a docu-thriller mixing reenactments and real footage of a for profit detention center used by border patrol. Following the true story of Marco and Viri as they attempt a reverse prison break.

Another notable film is El Gallo De Oro from director Carlos Sanchez which follows Giovani Santillan’s hometown fight in San Diego that took place in 2021.

The Afghan Journalist, a short documentary, is a finalist in the Migrant Voices Today Challenge. It was co-produced by Mimi Pollack, one of East County Magazine’s freelance journalists, along with Bettina Hanna and will be aired March 15. Tickets for the short documentary finalists can be purchased here.

These films are among East County Magazine’s top picks that are sure to give you a taste of Latino life along the border and the challenges facing immigrants.

For a full schedule of film viewings, both live and virtual options, visit https://sdlff2022.eventive.org/schedule.





