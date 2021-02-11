LATINO FILM FESTIVAL HOLDS DRIVE-IN AND VIRTUAL SCREENINGS IN MARCH

East County News Service

February 11, 2021 (San Diego) -- Roll out the red carpet and bring in the big screen. The San Diego Latino Film Festival is Back With Drive-In Screenings and more.

The festival will launch with a double feature celebrating Opening Day on March 11 at the South Bay Drive-In. Organizers invite attendees to “dress to the nines and get ready to be the star of the night” with socially distanced photo opportunities on a red carpet.

The second drive-in will take on place on March 20th at Westfield Mission Valley Mall. This all-afternoon and evening drive-in event will feature a re-imagined Sabor Latino, live music, and of course, movies.

Beyond these in-person events, the festival will feature virtual screenings, panels, and talks throughout our festival dates, March 11-21, 2021. The line-up for all our films, including those playing in our drive-in screenings, will be revealed in a few weeks.

For information on films and tickets, visit https://sdlatinofilm.com/.

Special Offer:

BUY A PASS FOR OUR DRIVE-IN SCREENINGS NOW! $40 FOR EACH DOUBLE FEATURE!

EACH TICKET IS GOOD FOR "ONE CAR" ENTRY!