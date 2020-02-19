LATINO FILM FESTIVAL MARCH 12-22 SHOWCASES CINEMA, ARTS AND CULTURE

East County News Service

February 19, 2020 (San Diego) – The 27th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival will take place March 12-22 at two locations, AMC Fashion Valley 18 (7037 Friars Rd) and Digital Gym Cinema (2921 El Cajon Blvd.) The 11-day festival will present over 160 films from Latin America, the U.S., and Spain, showcases Latino cinema, arts and culture.

The even also features opening and closing night parties, the 5th annual Sabor Latino food, beer and wine festival on March 14, Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers and actors from around the world, free student screenings, and more.

The San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) is presented and produced by Media Arts Center San Diego, a 501 c(3) non-profit organization that began as a student film festival 26 years ago and has grown into one of the largest Latino film festivals in the world.

LABOR LATINO! BEER & WINE FEST MARCH 14

Celebrate Latino flavors and culture with us on March 14 from 1-5 p.m. at the 5th Annual Sabor Latino – Food, Beer and Wine Festival.

The event includes unlimited food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as unlimited beer and wine tastings provided by some of the best craft breweries and wineries from San Diego and Baja California. There is also live music with Rumba y Soul and live art showcases all day, as well as a “best dish.”

For more information on the film festival and related events, visit https://sdlatinofilm.com