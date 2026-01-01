Laurel and Hardy Valentine-themed comedy night Feb. 7 in El Cajon

East County News Service

January 1, 2026 (El Cajon) -- Saps at Sea, the San Diego Laurel and Hardy fan organization, will present February Valentine's Fun on Saturday, February 7 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30) at First Lutheran Church, 867 South Lincoln Avenue in El Cajon.

Films include "Me and My Pal" (1933). On the day of Ollie's wedding, Stan brings a jigsaw puzzle that everyone wants to put together...

In "Love Business" (1931), Jackie Cooper and Chubby Chaney both have a crush on their teacher, Miss Crabtree.

Stan considered "Putting Pants on Philip" (1927) to be the first film where Laurel and Hardy were officially a team. The Saps' own Russ Peck provides the music for this tale of Ollie trying to get his Scottish kilt-wearing nephew Stan to wear pants.

In "Swiss Miss" (1938), the boys work for a tyrannic chef at a hotel in Switzerland, where a composer is working on his latest creation. Songs include Ollie's rendition of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart". Plus "I Can't Get Over the Alps". No, really!

Donation is $10 per person and includes dessert. FREE for Kids 12 and under. Takeout or other food is allowed.

Visit the Saps At Sea - San Diego Facebook page. www.facebook.com/groups/111118255744315

The Saps at Sea will also host the International Sons of the Desert convention in San Diego, June 21-25, 2026. For details, see www.sonsfestsd2026.com.