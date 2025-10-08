Law enforcement stands ready to respond to regional emergencies

East County News Service

October 8, 2025 (San Diego) -- In the wake of recent high-profile incidents across the nation, Sheriff Kelly Martinez and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference yesterday to advise the community that they are prepared and ready to respond to any emergency in San Diego County.

Sheriff Martinez was joined by San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center (LECC) Director Roy Frank, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and the region's top law enforcement leaders (who are all a part of the San Diego County Chiefs' and Sheriff Association) for a news conference in Kearny Mesa.

To watch video of the news conference in its entirety, click here.

At this time, there are no specific threats to San Diego County, said Sheriff Martinez. However, she highlighted the amazing communication and partnership that exists between law enforcement and first responder agencies as a major reason why they are prepared to handle any emergency or threat.

"We're ready to respond as a region. We're ready to investigate that incident. We're ready to act quickly to prevent any further damage," said Sheriff Martinez. "We train religiously in this county together and collaboratively."

LECC Director Frank explained the important role Fusion Centers play in the gathering and sharing of information about potential threats. He said Fusion Centers bring local, state and federal authorities together in one place, which is important during investigations. LECC Director Frank explained the important role Fusion Centers play in the gathering and sharing of information about potential threats. He said Fusion Centers bring local, state and federal authorities together in one place, which is important during investigations.

"Post-9/11, Fusion Centers were developed to assist law enforcement enhance communication, especially when it comes to terrorism and mass casualty threats," said LECC Director Frank. "There are about 80 Fusion Centers throughout the country. In California, we have six Fusion Centers."

District Attorney Stephan spoke in detail about the positive working relationships between law enforcement and the public. District Attorney Stephan spoke in detail about the positive working relationships between law enforcement and the public.

"Even if you don't hear about it, this group (of local law enforcement agencies) is working with the community, with our schools, with our faith institutions, with our hospitals, every single day to make sure that we are safe in San Diego," said District Attorney Stephan.

The public plays a vital role in keeping San Diego County safe by being vigilant. Sheriff Martinez had a simple message for our communities: If you see something, say something.

"I hope the takeaway today is how important it is for the community to help us to identify potential threats, for us to be able to investigate those threats, to prevent the threats in the first place," said Sheriff Martinez.

Report any suspicious activity by calling your local law enforcement agency. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.