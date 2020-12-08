LAWMAKERS WEIGH MORATORIUM EXTENSION AS EVICTION CLIFF LOOMS

By Matt Levin, CalMatters

CalMatters is an independent public interest journalism venture covering California state politics and government.

Photo: CC-By-ND via Bing

December 8, 2020 (Sacramento) - With California’s eviction moratorium set to expire in less than 60 days and 2 million people at risk of losing their rental homes, a group of tenant-friendly lawmakers want to forestall evictions for another year.

The proposal, introduced today by San Francisco Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, would forbid landlords from evicting renters financially harmed by the pandemic through Dec. 31, 2021. Renters would have until then to come up with a quarter of the back rent they’ve accumulated since last September to avoid being kicked out in 2022.

“The possibility that tens of thousands of folks could be forced from their homes would make COVID much more likely to spread and have devastating health consequences,” said Chiu. “We can’t allow that to be California’s fate.”

While landlord groups are open to extending an eviction moratorium for a more limited period of time, they argue they can’t afford nearly two years of missed payments. California landlords have been unable to evict tenants who have lost earnings or faced higher medical costs because of COVID-19 since April, when the state court system temporarily shut down eviction cases.

“We’re not going to see property owners survive all the way through 2021 if (Chiu) takes it all the way through December with no assurance that we’re going to get financial help,” said Debra Carlton, lobbyist for the California Apartment Association. She added that a proposal that revisits the necessity of a moratorium in a few months may be a nimbler approach.

Newsom was instrumental in brokering last summer’s compromise, which has largely stemmed a feared eviction tsunami thus far. This time, he and state lawmakers are looking to Washington, D.C., for help.

“Significant federal stimulus is absolutely necessary – and the governor will keep advocating to President-elect Biden and congressional leaders, making the case for renter and homeowner relief,” said Jesse Melgar, communications director for the governor.

California renters owe about $1.7 billion in back rent, according to an estimate by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. That number is likely to grow significantly in the coming months if Congress allows extended unemployment benefits to expire at the end of the year.

Anya Lawler, a lobbyist for the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation and advocate for other tenant groups, expressed hope that if a major federal rental assistance package is passed in the next few months, tenant and landlord groups could come to a compromise on when the moratorium should expire.