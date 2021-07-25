LEAPING LIZARDS: PET MONITOR LIZARD LOOSE IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

July 25, 2021 (Lakeside) – If you see a large spotted lizard lumbering along in the Lakeside area, its owner asks you to call him.

Joe Bishop posted on Facebook that he owns the monitor lizard, which is a pet that accidentally escaped. Sightings have been reported on Marilla, Creekford and West Hill, according to Bishop, who lives on Riverview.

“If anyone happens to see her around their house or the area, please let me know so I can go catch her. It would be greatly appreciated,” he said, adding that he can be called or texted at (619)252-1056.

Monitor lizards are not native to the U.S. They are found in Australia, Africa and Asia, depending on the species. Some are small at 2-3 feet, while others can grow much larger. Monitor lizards are among the most intelligent reptiles, though some species can be aggressive so it’s best not to attempt to handle the large lizard if you spot it, but instead notify the owner.