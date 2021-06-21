LEARN ABOUT MOUNTAIN LIONS JUNE 27 AT ALPINE WOMAN’S CLUB

East County News Service East County News Service

June 21, 2021 (Alpine) — The Alpine Historical Society invites you to a presentation on cougars, also called mountain lions or pumas. The program will be presented by Robin Parks, a volunteer with the Mountain Lion Foundation, on Sunday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at the Alpine Woman’s Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine.

Admission is free, though donations are welcome. Lemonade, iced tea and coffee will be served. Reserve space by calling Corinne at 619-417-1306 or email info@alpinehistory.org.

The program will cover basic cougar biology, safety tips, myths and more. Learn why killing a mountain lion that wanders into human territory is rarely necessary and is often the wrong decision.