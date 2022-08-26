LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE! CLASSES START SEPT. 20 IN EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - Tired of sitting home with nothing to do? Try square dancing! This social activity engages groups of eight people to form "squares" while doing a series of moves "called" by a square dance caller to a variety of toe-tapping music. Square dancing is easy to learn. And once you've learned the basics, you can dance at any square dance club in San Diego--or around the world!  

The Valley Twirlers Square Dance Club in El Cajon is offering classes for new dancers on Tuesdays, beginning on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the air-conditioned Bostonia Rec Center at 1049 Bostonia St. (one block east of 2nd St. off Broadway). No experience, partner, or fancy attire needed. $5 per class. 

 

Questions? Call 619-499-5379.  For more information, visit https://www.valleytwirlers.com/class.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange