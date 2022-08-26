LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE! CLASSES START SEPT. 20 IN EL CAJON

East County News Service
August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - Tired of sitting home with nothing to do? Try square dancing! This social activity engages groups of eight people to form "squares" while doing a series of moves "called" by a square dance caller to a variety of toe-tapping music. Square dancing is easy to learn. And once you've learned the basics, you can dance at any square dance club in San Diego--or around the world!
The Valley Twirlers Square Dance Club in El Cajon is offering classes for new dancers on Tuesdays, beginning on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the air-conditioned Bostonia Rec Center at 1049 Bostonia St. (one block east of 2nd St. off Broadway). No experience, partner, or fancy attire needed. $5 per class.
Questions? Call 619-499-5379. For more information, visit https://www.valleytwirlers.com/class.
