LEMON GROVE’S “HISTORY ALIVE” GOES TO SPAIN

By Helen Ofield, Lemon Grove Historical Society

January 3, 2019 (Lemon Grove) -- Jesus Benayas, president, The House of Spain (Balboa Park), is back by popular demand on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the H. Lee House Cultural Center, 3205 Olive, Lemon Grove, with the riveting story of Spain's crucial involvement in the American Revolution--and our long association with the nation that has decisively influenced the culture of California, the Southwestern U. S., and the Western Hemisphere. This will be "History Alive" at its most essential.

The free, popular lecture series from the Lemon Grove Historical Society serves lifelong learning, is suitable for ages 18 and over, and never fails to delight our wide-ranging audience. Our new president, Roberta Bulling, will update you on our exciting, free upcoming events calendar.

You can also visit www.lghistorical.org for updates. And don't forget to visit the Parsonage Museum on a Saturday between 11 am - 2 pm to view two floors of charming exhibits related to the history of Lemon Grove. The Betty Hunter Gallery, in particular, features "Reclamation & Rebirth: Making the Museum" -- a fascinating how-we-did-it look at saving the 122-year-old Atherton Chapel for adaptive reuse as the Parsonage Museum.