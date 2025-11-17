Lemon Grove’s Community Bonfire to light up the night Dec. 5

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – The city of Lemon Grove will host its 29th annual community bonfire on Friday, December 5 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Treganza Park, 3200 Main Street.

Activities include a live band, kids’ zone, and foods available for purchase. In addition, the mayor will deliver welcoming remarks at 6 p.m., followed by lighting of the bonfire and at 7p.m. an ugly sweater contest.

For more information, email Monica at mgonzalez@lemongrove.ca.gov.