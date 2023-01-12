LEMON GROVE ARTIST REDIN WINTER WILL BE FEATURED AT THE STUDIO DOOR GALLERY JANUARY 16 – JANUARY 28

East County News Service

January 12, 2023 (San Diego - Local artist Redin Winter will be a featured artist at The Studio Door gallery located in Hillcrest from January 16- 28. There is a special reception at The Studio Door on Saturday, January 21st from 6 to 9 p.m. The reception is open to the public. The Studio Door gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 12 to 7 p.m.

Winter creates inner landscapes that connect our inner worlds with our outer worlds. The paintings capture an essence, a deeper emotional connection i nspired by natural elements through a lens of abstration. A layering process of marks, c olor, brushstrokes, drips and textures infuse depth into the work, leaving specific locations or places absent. Rdein's works entire the viewer with a sense of the famiiar, a touchstone to delve further into the depths of meditation, contemplation, memories and dreams.

As Winter explains, “My art isn’t about making something that looks realistic, but its important to have elements in the paintings that people can grasp onto and find. Then they are willing to go on a ride and spend time with the work. This is why I call my art Inner Landscapes. There is a familiarity with what viewers see that leads them into thinking about how the painting makes them feel. Art can be truly very intimate.”

In 2018, Winter decided to take her personal hobby to a new level and started painting almost daily following her PhD graduation at UCSD in theatre. By the beginning of 2019, she started to share her work with others, a vulnerable move for a mother of two that had spent her life in theatre and film. She started gaining momentum exhibiting locally and nationally quickly gaining collectors of her art across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

She is delighted to open 2023 as a featured artist at The Studio Door, which will include eighteen new represented artists by the gallery.

Redin Winter is a San Diego-based artist who grew up in El Cajon and currently resides in Lemon Grove, California with her husband and two children .