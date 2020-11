East County News Service

November 27, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove will warm up the holiday season with its 23rd annual bonfire on Friday, December 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a drive-through event with festive lights, goody bags, special characters and a photo opportunity.

Drive-through in your vehicle (no walk-ups) at Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main Street in Lemon Grove.