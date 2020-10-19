LEMON GROVE BULK ITEM DROP-OFF AND E-WASTE PAPER SHREDDING EVENT OCT. 24

East County News Service

October 19, 2020 (Lemon Grove) -- The city of Lemon Grove and EDCO Disposal invite you to a bulk item drop-off and e-waste/paper shredding event on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are two locations:

E-Waste/Paper Shredding: City Hall parking lot, 3232 Main St., Lemon Grove (free)

Bulk Item Drop-Off: 3200 Main St., Lemon Grove ($20 per vehicle/trailer, limit two trips)

See flyer below for details on items accepted and not accepted. You can also view the flyer in English and Spanish at https://www.lemongrove.ca.gov/home/showdocument?id=9856

Participants must show identification and proof of residency in Lemon Grove.

For questions call Christian Olivas at (619) 825-3813.