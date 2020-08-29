LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES TO PARTICIPATE IN FORUM SEPT. 16

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Lemon Grove candidates David Arambula, George Gastil, Liana Lebaron, and Teresa Rosiak

August 29, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – All four Lemon Grove City Council candidates have agreed to participate in a candidate forum hosted by East County Magazine on Wednesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. This is your opportunity to learn more about the candidates looking to represent you, as well as to ask questions on issues of importance community.

The forum will be held on Zoom due to COVID-19 and will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/EastCountyMagazine. Video will also be posted later at www.EastCountyMagazine.org and audio will be aired on KNSJ radio. You can send in questions before noon on the 16h to editor@eatcountymagazine.org. ECM editor Miriam Raftery will moderate the forum, which is made possible through a Facebook Journalism Project grant.

The four candidates are:

DAVID ARAMBULA has served on the Lemon Grove City Council since 2016. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with degrees in business and law. He currently works as an employment litigation consultant.

GEORGE GASTIL served on the Lemon Grove City Council from 2008- 2016 and previously on the Lemon Grove School District board. He helped start Lemon Grove’s community garden and led efforts to put a sales tax measure on the ballot.

LIANA LEBARON is a Lemon Grove planning commissioner and a native of Lemon Grove. She has worked with local nonprofits organizing monthly community cleanups.

TERESA ROSIAK is a medical credentialing specialist and former president of the Lemon Grove Chamber of Commerce. She previously ran for mayor and city council.

East County Magazine is also organizing a mayoral candidates forum and will announce the date and time as soon we hear back from all of the candidates.