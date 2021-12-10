LEMON GROVE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DEC. 17

East County News Service

December 10, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – You’re invited to celebrate Christmas with your Lemon Grove community on Friday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. on the Lemon Grove Promenade at the trolley station.

This free family-friendly event for all will feature live Christmas carols, hot chili and hot cocoa, and lighting of a Christmas tree.

“Christmas is a time of love, goodwill, and cheer,” states the event website at https://engagesd.cc/lemongrovechristmas/. “These things are meant to be shared with not only your closest friends and family but with the entire community. We invite you to join the multiple community organizations of Lemon Grove in celebrating the Christmas season as one.”