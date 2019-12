East County News Service

December 17, 2019 (Lemon Grove) - Lemon Grove Community Christmas will be held on Friday, December 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This family-fun event includes a community meal, Christmas carols, tree lighting and more.

The community Christmas even is hosted by Engage Community Church, Thrive Lemon Grove, HealZone, House Gone Wild and others. For questions, visit http://engagesd.cc/eventbrite-event/lemon-grove-community-christmas/.