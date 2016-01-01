Lemon Grove community invited to 'Skate to Donate' fundraiser for youth programs

East County News Service East County News Service

Dec. 15, 2025 (San Diego) – The Lemon Grove Forward Club is inviting the community to lace up their roller skates for a good cause at the "Skate to Donate" fundraiser next month.

The family-friendly event is aimed at supporting essential youth-centered programs in Lemon Grove and will take place from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at Ringer’s Skating Rink, 6060 Federal Blvd. in San Diego.

The event promises an afternoon of lively fun, where family, friends and neighbors will roller skate while directly contributing to the community.

The Lemon Grove Forward Club, which traces its roots back to 1913, when it was originally established as the Lemon Grove's Women's Club, has enjoyed a rebirth in the last few years. It remains dedicated to enhancing opportunities for local youth while proactively addressing the needs of the Lemon Grove community by way of promising initiatives and projects.

Admission for the "Skate to Donate" fundraiser is $18, which grants entry to the rink and access to family-friendly activities throughout the event. Organizers say that $5 from every paid admission will be donated directly to the Lemon Grove Forward Club.

The funds raised ensure that participants’ dollars go toward strengthening the club’s ongoing youth programs and vital community projects. Skate and equipment rentals will be available on-site for a small additional fee.

Organizers are strongly encouraging guests to bring a friend -- or two! The success of the fundraiser hinges on community participation to cultivate a stronger future for the youth of Lemon Grove.

Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance to ensure smooth entry. Reservations can be secured by scanning the QR code found on event materials or by visiting the club’s online reservation link.

The Lemon Grove Forward Club operates as a nonprofit service club and is a proud member of the Women’s Club Federation. It raises money and fills critical gaps in the community, striving to improve access to youth, senior and educational activities, and building relationships with other nonprofits and community organizations.