LEMON GROVE COUNCILMAN AND HELIX FOOTBALL COACH STEVE FAIAI DIES

By Miriam Raftery

July 10, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Community members are grieving the loss of Sitivi “Steve” Faiai.

The Lemon Grove City Councilmember and Helix High football coach died Tuesday morning of an apparent heart attack, according to the city.

Faiai, 50, was an active member of Journey Church and also worked at Sprouts grocery store.

A statement from the city announced the news “with a heavy heart,” offering praise for the Councilman elected in November.

“He brought a spirit of compassion and integrity to the City Council, always putting our community first,” the release continued. ”From advocating for youth programs and public safety to championing solutions to homeless, Steve truly led from the heart... Councilmember Faiai’s dedication and care for the Lemon Grove community will not be forgotten.”

Lemon Grove Mayor Alysson Snow posted on Facebook: “I am still in shock. My heart grieves with Lauren, his wife, and their boys. Steve called Lauren his “Queen” andloved her deeply. He was an incredible dad, coach and friend.”

He had just started his political career but he was one of the rare ones who was in it for all the right reasons," Snow said in an interview with ECM. "He was in it for the kids, he was here for the seniors and the elders in our community. He never deviated from that focus. He was already active and trying to bring programs to our kids, for our youth to help us open our rec center to help promote de-escalation and anti-violence programs in our community. He was one heck of an incredible husband and he loved his boys. A truly radiant light and one of the key factors in helping Lemon Grove move forward. He is irreplaceable."

The Mayor added, “The world is at a loss without him, his smile, and his warmth. Hold your loved ones a little tighter and cherish them a little harder.”

Lemon Grove Councilmember Jessyka Heredia remembers Faiai as a “devoted father, husband and friend” who will be “truly missed by everyone that knew him. He was a breath of fresh air for the Lemon Grove community,” she told ECM. “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his wonderful wife, Lauren and sons, Cameron and Riley.”

La Mesa Councilmember Genevieve Suzuki said, “Steve made made me feel like I had a friend from my home state of Hawai’I when we met. We discussed Samoan and Hawaiian cultlures and looked forward to getting our ohana together...Mahalo for blessing us with your friendship.”

State Senator Akilah Weber, MD, offered prayers for Faiai’s family, friends and students.

"His presence, leadership and care for others made a real difference in the lives of many,” Weber said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Faiai’s sister-in law, Lindsay Holmes. to help his wife and their two children with the financial challenges they now face after Faiai’s sudden death.