LEMON GROVE DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD AND HOLIDAY STOCKING DISTRIBUTION DECEMBER 18

East County News Service

December 17, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove residents are invited to a drive-through food distribution on Saturday, December 18 from 9 a.m. for as long as supplies last at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association will also be on hand to pass out stockings for children (children must be in the car to receive a stocking).

Be sure your trunk is clear so food can be loaded and stay in the car; no walkups allowed. The first 200 vehicles to arrive will be served and must show proof of Lemon Grove residency.