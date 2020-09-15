LEMON GROVE DRIVE THRU 2020 CENSUS EVENT SEPT. 18

East County News Service

September 15, 2020 (Lemon Grove) - The city of Lemon Grove and U.S. Census Bureau will be present to help you completethe 2020 census survey, answer any questions you have about the census and will be giving away census swag to those that complete the survey at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center this Friday, September 18 from 1-4 p.m.

The census is important because it can help with:

Congressional representation

reapportionment and redistricting

schools, healthcare and streets

The Rec Center is located at 3131 School Lane.