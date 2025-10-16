Lemon Grove film premiere Oct. 17 and 18 shines light on community spirit and history

East County News Service

October 16, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Town Films proudly presents the hometown premiere of Welcome Home to Lemon Grove, California, a new documentary by local filmmaker Michael Fanter. The film celebrates the community’s history, landmarks, and the people who have shaped “The Town with the Giant Lemon.”

The event will take place at The Neighborhood Event Center (7963 Broadway, Lemon Grove) with three showings: Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Each ticket includes a medium popcorn and large lemonade, a nod to the town’s citrus roots.

This hour-long documentary offers a heartfelt and beautifully filmed look at Lemon Grove — from its early beginnings to the present day — capturing the pride, humor, and warmth that make it special.

“Welcome Home to Lemon Grove, California is more than a film,” said a Lemon Town Films spokesperson. “It’s a love letter to the people who call this place home.”

The premiere will include an introduction by filmmaker Michael Fanter, followed by a Q&A with audience members. The event aims to bring the community together to celebrate shared stories and rediscover the beauty of everyday life in Lemon Grove.