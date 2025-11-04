Lemon Grove Forward Club announces annual Sock Drive for November

Source: Lemon Grove Forward Club

November 4, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Forward Club is kicking off its annual sock drive, "Socktober," a tradition that has made a positive impact on the lives of the unhoused in Lemon Grove.



The club is asking for new sock donations to help local non-profits provide warmth and comfort during the cold winter months. The drive will run from November 1st to November 30th.



Socks are consistently one of the most requested items from the unhoused and at homeless shelters and outreach programs.

The Lemon Grove Forward Club aims to address this need with its annual collection effort. Last year, the club collected over 1,100 pairs of socks and hopes to exceed that number this year.



“The simple gift of a new pair of socks can make a significant difference in someone's life during the colder months,” said Teresa Rosiak, Lemon Grove Forward Club President. “Our community has shown incredible generosity in the past, and we are confident we can do it again this year to support our neighbors in need.”



To make donating easy and convenient, the Lemon Grove Forward Club has set up an Amazon Wishlist. Donors can have their contributions shipped directly to the club.



https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1D0GLVVEWXJ9T?ref_=wl_share



The club emphasizes that only new socks can be accepted.