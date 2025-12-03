Lemon Grove garden mural to be revealed Dec. 6

East County News Service

December 3, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove’s Community Garden will host a celebration this Saturday, December 6 at 9 a.m. to unveil a garden mural.

“There’s more to community gardening than just gardening,” an invitation from Thrive Lemon Grove reads. “There is the outdoor exercise, like minded friends, the sense of accomplishment with your nutritional crops, and a rewarding sense of community pride.”

The garden is located at 7730 Central Avenue in Lemon Grove.

The mural is sponsored by a community enhancement grant from the County of San Diego.