LEMON GROVE HISTORICAL SOCIETY APPOINTS MIKE NORRIS PHOTOGRAPHER-IN-RESIDENCE

Exhibition of Norris’ photography will be displayed in February at the Parsonage Museum

By Helen Ofield

Photo credit: Mike Norris, by Ife Babatund

January 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Historical Society (LGHS) increased its talent pool, effective Jan. 1, 2022, by appointing Mike Norris Photographer-in Residence. Norris joins Kathleen Strzelecki, Artist-in-Residence, and Robert Stuckey, Videographer-in-Residence, both well-known for their work in portraying and documenting American history.

“We are thrilled to have Mike on board,” said Laura Hook, LGHS president. “His reputation preceded him, of course. But when he brilliantly photographed our Oct. 8-9, 2021 ‘Treganza Extravaganza,’ the public dedication of Treganza Heritage Park, we knew we had a winner. Thank you, Mike!”

As photographer-in-residence, Norris will cover major public events sponsored by the historical society and undertake its special photo shoots. Private and public funding underwrites the services of this important artist.

Norris’s passion for photography is no accident. Half a century ago, he picked up a camera and never looked back. What he photographed became his ticket to ride— all the way home as a four-time Hall of Fame photographer with Joe Morgan, the great second baseman, Ronnie Lott, the superb linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, LaDainian Tomlinson, the winning running back for the San Diego Chargers and Junior Seau (for whom Norris became the personal photographer), the legendary linebacker for the Chargers. Tiger Woods’ golf clinics for youth, social events and much more comprise the Norris oeuvre.

Today Norris shoots for a range of news media like the historic San Diego Voice & Viewpoint, one of the oldest Black newspapers in the nation, as well as for private clients in his studio. He has amassed a portfolio of arresting images that form the basis of his one-man shows.

But this modest man has never forgotten the close friend who recognized his talent: Kenneth P. Green, staff photographer for the Oakland Tribune. “l would do ride-alongs with Kenneth on his newspaper assignments. One day he said I would make a great photographer. I simply laughed out loud. I had no intention of being a photographer.” (At the time Norris worked as a nightclub singer and drummer.)

Norris continues: “Whatever Kenneth saw in me was prophetic. As a top-rated photographer, I owe it all to him, as well as to inspirations like Gordon Parks whose work I studied, and to mastering various cameras, from the original film-and-darkroom cameras to the current and evolving smart phone cameras and online techniques.

“I learned from Kenneth the importance of interpersonal skills that put people at ease so they turn from stiff and embarrassed to relaxed and personable. This makes the difference between a plain old photo and one that jumps off the page alive and vibrant. There is great joy in this work.”

LGHS will mount a solo exhibition of Norris’s work in the Betty Hunter Gallery of the Parsonage Museum of Lemon Grove in February. Start and end dates and the date and time of the opening reception will be announced later this January.

Find Mike Norris Studio, Master Photographer, at imageseed@gmail.com.