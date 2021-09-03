LEMON GROVE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS GALA DINNER WITH FLAMENCO DANCERS ON OCTOBER 9

East County News Service

September 3, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Historical Society invites you to savor a gala dinner with live Flamenco dancers on Saturday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the H. Lee House courtyard, 3205 Olive in Lemon Grove. The event celebrates Treganza Heritage Park, the new name of the cultural landscape that includes H. Lee House and the Parsonage Museum.

Helen Ofield, treasurer and historian to the Lemon Grove Historical Society board, offers this tantalizing description of this event, which draws inspiration from Treganza’s Spanish heritage:

“This delectable dinner will be served al fresco below the twinkling lights of the Lee House courtyard and, get this, accompanied by the virtuoso Flamenco Sur Spanish Dance Troupe--they stamp, they sing, they whirl, they twirl as their castanets, guitarist and gypsy cries whisk you back to old Seville!” Ofield says. She adds, “And don't forget the insanely wonderful auction of treats and treasures: Be prepared to fight tooth and claw for the Vino Basket, the gift certificates to favorite local restaurants, the book collection of local lore, Audrey's Big Box 'O Bows--and, as they say, much, much more.”

You can book tickets at $60 each by Sept. 27 via credit card online at https://lghistorical.square.site/events, or send check payable to: Lemon Grove Historical Society, P. O. Box 624, Lemon Grove, CA 91946.

For more information on the Lemon Grove Historical Society, visit http://www.lghistorical.org or https://www.facebook.com/lghistorical.