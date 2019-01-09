LEMON GROVE HISTORICAL SOCIETY WINS “BEST OF LEMON GROVE” AWARD

By Helen Ofield By Helen Ofield

January 9, 2019 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Historical Society (LGHS) has been selected for the 2019 Best of Lemon Grove Award in the Local Business category by the Lemon Grove Award Program. LGHS is a 501(c)(3) non profit educational organization established in 1978 that has honed its outreach and marketing skills in all media for public benefit.

Each year, the nationally syndicated award program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success locally and regionally to enhance the positive image of small business through service to their patrons and community. These exceptional companies help make the Lemon Grove area a great place to live, work and play.

The award managers work exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and adjacent advertising and marketing groups in order to recognize the contributions to the U. S. economy by businesses and organizations like LGHS. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Lemon Grove Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Lemon Grove Award Program and data provided by third parties. Recognition is given to those companies that use their best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

For more than 40 years, LGHS has steadily built free signature series like the "History Alive" lectures, "The Remembrance Project," which examines the impact of huge world events on the individual, and two annual history essay series for grades three and eight. LGHS saved and manages two notable historic sites, the H. Lee House (1928), a Tudor Revival mansion now serving as Lemon Grove's cultural center and one of several rental facilities in the community, and the Parsonage Museum of Lemon Grove, a Folk Victorian housed in Lemon Grove's first church (1897). The Society conducts oral history interviews, publishes a quarterly newsletter, works with authors, students and families to research historical topics, and advances cultural life in Lemon Grove through annual, free presentations by the Old Globe Theatre, concerts in area churches, public art such as its award-winning Lemon Grove History Mural, and film programs and lecture encores in the Lemon Grove Library.

LGHS received a 2019 SOHO People in Preservation Award; two Governor's Historic Preservation Awards (2001, 2014); 2014 Congress of History Ben Dixon Award for its history mural; 2013 First Place from the Society of Professional Journalists, and other awards.

"Every community needs a dedicated historical society to tell its story to the world," noted LGHS president Roberta Ford Bulling. "We are delighted that the Lemon Grove Awards Program finds our efforts meritorious."

