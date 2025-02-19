LEMON GROVE TO HOLD MEETING ON TINY HOMES MARCH 5; EX-COUNCILMEMBER ARRESTED FOR DISRUPTING HEARING

View video of this incident, via Lemon Grove Media on Facebook

By Miriam Raftery

February 19, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – During last night’s Lemon Grove City Council meeting, former Councilmember Liana LeBaron urged members to agendize a discussion on 70 tiny homes for the homeless slated to be built on Troy Street. County Supervisors approved building the project in Lemon Grove before holding any public discussion, angering many residents.

For months, members of the public have clamored for Lemon Grove’s City Council to put the tiny homes on the agenda for discussion and a vote. Last night, during public comments, LeBaron stated, “Our community wants to be heard. They want you to take action on their behalf.”

City Manager Lydia Romero then announced that she was finally able to get a commitment from county staffers to come to a March 4 meeting and give a presentation, including staff involved in both design and operations of the tiny homes project. The meeting will be held at Alvarez Auditorium to accommodate a crowd.

Mayor Alysson Snow told the audience, ”We wanted it done much sooner,” adding that it took time to find a large enough space.

LeBaron then shouted from the audience, “Most important, we want to know what our city’s position is on it.”

The mayor warned LeBaron not to interrupt the meeting or she would have to leave the meeting.

“I’m not leaving the meeting,” Le Baron said.

A man in the audience also disrupted the meeting and both were told to leave.

Sheriff’s escorted LeBaron out of the room as she objected, ”Take your hands off of me.”

She was later arrested briefly and cited for disrupting the meeting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine of up to $400, or up to 90 days in jail, or both.

LeBaron was arrested in 2022 when her husband accused her of domestic violence, and again in 2024 when he accused her of violating a restraining order.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Snow told the Union-Tribune that it was not her intent to have LeBaron arrested, however, but merely to assure that she left the room.