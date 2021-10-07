LEMON GROVE TO HOST DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DRIVE OCTOBER 16

East County News Service

October 7, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Are you hungry in Lemon Grove? No need to suffer in silence. Community members are invited to come to a drive-through food drive on October 16th at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center (3131 School Drive) starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last to get food, fruits, and veggies to help your family during these challenging times. Two hundred pairs of new children's shoes, hand sanitizers, and more will be given away during the food distribution.

Bring proof of residence and be sure your trunk has room for food and other items. Come early, since supplies of some items are limited.