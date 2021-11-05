LEMON GROVE HOSTS DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION NOV. 20

November 5, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Are you hungry in Lemon Grove? No need to suffer in silence. Community members are invited to come to a drive-through food drive on November 20 at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center (3131 School Drive) starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last to get food, fruits, and veggies to help your family during these challenging times. In addition, two hundred turkeys and trimmings for a hearty traditional Thanksgiving meal will be given away during the food distribution.