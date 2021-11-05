LEMON GROVE HOSTS DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION NOV. 20

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
November 5, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Are you hungry in Lemon Grove? No need to suffer in silence. Community members are invited to come to a drive-through food drive on November 20 at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center (3131 School Drive) starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last to get food, fruits, and veggies to help your family during these challenging times. In addition, two hundred turkeys and trimmings for a hearty traditional Thanksgiving meal will be given away during the food distribution.
Bring proof of residence, and be sure your trunk has room for food and other items. Come early, since supplies of some things are limited.
