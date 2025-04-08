LEMON GROVE HOSTS EGGSTRAVAGANZA APRIL 19

East County News Service

April 8, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove invites you to hop on over to the Lemon Grove Recreation Center at 3131 School Lane, Lemon Grove for the city’s ninth annual Eggstravanza from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 19.

Egg hunts with 10,000 eggs are scheduled by age group at the following times (age and time):

0-1 10 a.m.

2-5 10:15 a.m.

6-8      10:20 a.m.

9-12    10:30 a.m.     

Bring your own basket; a golden egg will be given out in each age group.

This event also includes arts and crafts, an obstacle courts, snacks for sale and more free fun.

Photos with Benny the  Bunny are available at the Arts and Crafts Room from 9-9:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m


