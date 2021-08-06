LEMON GROVE IMPROVEMENT COUNCIL PRESENTS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

East County News Service

August 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) - The Lemon Grove Improvement Council is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive for this coming school year. From now until August 13th, you can donate any school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, three-ring binders, pencils, pens, markers and erasers.

Drop off donations to any of these Lemon Grove businesses:

Lee's Automotive (8260 Broadway)

13 Point Brewery (8035 Broadway)

Lionsden Tattoo Studio (7628 Broadway)

The Hamlett (7801 Broadway)

If you have any questions, email improvinglemongrove@gmail.com or call (619) 991-1004.