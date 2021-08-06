LEMON GROVE IMPROVEMENT COUNCIL PRESENTS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

August 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) - The Lemon Grove Improvement Council is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive for this coming school year.  From now until August 13th, you can donate any school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, three-ring binders, pencils, pens, markers and erasers.

Drop off donations to any of these Lemon Grove businesses:

  • Lee's Automotive (8260 Broadway)
  • 13 Point Brewery (8035 Broadway)
  • Lionsden Tattoo Studio (7628 Broadway)
  • The Hamlett (7801 Broadway)

If you have any questions, email improvinglemongrove@gmail.com or call (619) 991-1004.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon