LEMON GROVE IMPROVEMENT COUNCIL PRESENTS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

East County News Service
August 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) - The Lemon Grove Improvement Council is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive for this coming school year. From now until August 13th, you can donate any school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, three-ring binders, pencils, pens, markers and erasers.
Drop off donations to any of these Lemon Grove businesses:
- Lee's Automotive (8260 Broadway)
- 13 Point Brewery (8035 Broadway)
- Lionsden Tattoo Studio (7628 Broadway)
- The Hamlett (7801 Broadway)
If you have any questions, email improvinglemongrove@gmail.com or call (619) 991-1004.
