LEMON GROVE TO INTERVIEW 11 APPLICANTS FOR CITY COUNCIL VACANCY AT FEB. 4 MEETING

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Eleven people have applied to fill a vacancy on the Lemon Grove City Council created when former Councilmember Alysson Snow won the mayoral election. The City Council will interview the applicants during the Feb.4 Council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Community Center. View the full agenda including candidate applications: https://events.lemongrove.ca.gov/council.

The Council previously approved filling the vacancy via appointment, to avoid a costly election. The appointee chosen will serve the remainder of the term, which expires in December 2026.

Applications included detailed questions about candidates’ backgrounds and goals, though some did not identify policy objectives.

The applicants, in order of their interview times, are as follows, along with highlights from their applications:

Cody Littleton: Ani internet recruiter, he has served as Vice President of Urban League Young Professionals, as a corporate liaison, and volunteered with GEICO Cares/United Way. He says his goal if appointed would be first to learn about key issues, foster meaningful community engagement, and work to strengthen relationships with external organizations and boards. He has training as a facilitator, including conflict resolution skills.

James G. Stout: His community involvement has been serving on the board of directors at Faith Chapel and Lifepoint Church, teaching Bible study, and serving as treasurer at Lifepoint Church. He has worked as a machinist and inspector. He cites endorsements from other pastor. His goals include being an “advocate for the people” and to help the city become “healthy and strong.”

Jay Bass: His community and governmental experience include serving as a trustee of the Lemon Grove School District, commissioner on the city’s planning commission, member of the Lemon Grove Community Advisory Committee and Revitalize Broadway Lemon Grove, as well as the Lemon Grove Historical Society, Lions Club, Latino Diversified Lions Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and soccer coach. A Navy veteran who is now retired, he has worked for the Port of San Diego and the San Diego International Airport. His goals include assuring funds are spent responsibly, supporting local businesses, creating a business-friendly environment to foster growth, assure worker retention and instill community pride.

Kenneth J. Davies: He did not provide a resume or list any community involvement. A 25-year resident, he is concerned that streets need repair and about trash along roadsides. He has a master’s degree in computer programming, and says, “I care about Lemon Grove and want to see it preserved.”

Meredith Rae Levin: A law professor, licensed attorney with USD legal clinics, she works to assist domestic violence victims. She has served as president of the Crime Victims Fund and cochair of the SDCBA family law section. She was a founder of the San Diego family Law Bar. She wants to fix roads, bring in new business, learn from diverse views, and come up with “sensible, compassionate ways to address home businesses.:

Minola Clark Manson: Director of workforce development healthcare for the San Diego Workforce Partnership, she has a master’s in psychology and extensive experience including managinga$15 million budget, serving as training and development director for the County’s Health and Human Services agency, and other professional positions. She’s a Lemon Grove Planning Commissioner and involved in numerous local service organizations, including as President of Soroptomists, helping with Lemon Grove cleanup, food distribution and more. She wants to increase the city’s resource development through grants and new businesses, improve transparency and community involvement at Council meetings.

Oyuki Littleton: An office administrator, customer relations specialist and 7-year resident of Lemon Grove, she wants clarification on the county’s tiny homes project for the homeless on Troy Street and to find measures that can be taken to assure children and residents are safe. She also wants to repair and strengthen communication between residents and councilmembers to restore unity.

Robert Holaday: A Lemon Grove native and licensed realtor, he has served as Chairman of the Lemon Grove Planning Commission when the city was incorporated, as president of the Lemon Grove Chamber of Commerce, and on the citizens advisory committee for the 1980 Community Plan. He has been active in College Avenue Baptist Church, and helped form the Lemon Grove Little League. His goals include improving Lemon Grove’s image, being frugal with money, and seeking out new revenue sources.

Robert M. Rael: A systems engineer and webmaster with a degree in film and media, Rael has lived in Lemon Grove for 15 years and plans to start a business here. He was previously in Normal Heights, where he was involved in a a business association, newspaper, and cultural council. He lists one goal, “to represent my peers, as well as pass information along to my peers.”

Seth Smith: An architect and Chair of the Lemon Grove Planning Commission, he is also involved in the Busy Bees Garden Co-op, farmer’s market, Latino Diversifed Lions Club, and Revitalize Broadway efforts in Lemon Grove as well as youth sports, food distributions, and as youth leader at Grace Communion. He also donates his architectural services for Thrive Lemon Grove. He wants to set up efficient systems for the city to use revenue from the newly passed ballot measure to repair/improve city infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks and storm drains, implement policies to remove blight and diversity the types of businesses downtown, and promote policies to encourage access to housing through General Plan updates. He lists numerous endorsements, including the city’s firefighters.

Yadira Altamirano: A former Lemon Grove City Councilmember and small business owner, she has been on the board of softball and girls fast pitch organizations, as well as the Mt.. Vernon Educational Foundation and Lemon Grove toy drive. Her volunteer efforts have included youth mentorship, homeless ministry and food drives through Rock Church Homeless Ministry. She wants to reopen the rec center 5-7 days a week, encourage commercial landlords to rent vacant properties, get more businesses to invest in Lemon Grove, assure that new sales tax revenue is used for infrastructure and road repairs, have bathroom access on weekends, a pedestrian-friendly downtown that is aesthetically improved, and bring back the Old Times Parade.