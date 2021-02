East County News Service

February 11, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – I Love a Clean San Diego and the city of Lemon Grove invite you to a seminar titled “Recycle Right: Ask Me Anything” with Andrew Barajas. The seminar will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is free. Registration is required.

Register at https://love.cleansd.org/event/recycle-right-ask-me-anything-with-andrew-barajas-and-the-city-of-lemon-grove/e324000.