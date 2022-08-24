LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB HOSTS CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT SEPT. 24 TO BENEFIT FISHER HOUSE AND MORE

East County News Service

August 24, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Lions Club, the nonprofit organization devoted to service and volunteering, is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Lemon Grove VFW, 2885 Lemon Grove Ave, Lemon Grove.

Proceeds will benefit the Fisher House, a charity and foundation that builds comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital, and other charitable causes.

The entry fee is $35 per person.   Bring a partner and have some fun.  Admission is free for spectators to watch.

The event will feature a Cornhole tournament with four games minimum, round robin with single or double, elimination tournament to follow depending on number of players. There will also be food, beer and fun.

Pre-registration starts August 16 - Sept 22 online at https://lemongrovelions0.wixsite.com/website/cornhole. There will be onsite registration the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Space is limited so come early.

For more information, you can email LGCornhole@gmail.com or call Ken Burke at 619-469-7350.

The Lions Club Mission Statement: To empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote both local and international understanding.

 


