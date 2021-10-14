LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB HOSTS A RUMMAGE SALE FOR SERVICE PROJECTS NOV. 6

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
October 14, 2021 (Lemon Grove) - Lemon Grove Lions Club, the nonprofit organization, is hosting a rummage sale on November 6, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 7580 Roosevelt St. All proceeds will go toward Lions Club service projects.
There will be plenty of pre-owned items and must-haves at affordable prices. Items will go quickly, so come early to not miss out on the great deals. The Lions will also have snacks and water for sale. For more information, call Tobi Gary at 619-248-1387.
