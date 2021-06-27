LEMON GROVE LIONS HOST CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT AUGUST 7

East County News Service East County News Service

June 27, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – You’re invited to join the Lemon Grove Lions in a cornhole tournament fundraiser at 13 Point Brewing, Lemon Grove’s new brewery located at 8035 Broadway in Lemon Grove.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 4 p.m., with check-in at 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit San Diego Center for the Blind and other causes supported by the Lions.

Participants should bring a partner for a four-game minimum, round robin with single or double; an elimination tournament may follow depending on the number of players.

Cost is $25 per person in the social division and $40 per person in the advanced division.