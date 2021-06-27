LEMON GROVE LIONS HOST CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT AUGUST 7

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
June 27, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – You’re invited to join the Lemon Grove Lions in a cornhole tournament fundraiser at 13 Point Brewing, Lemon Grove’s new brewery located at 8035 Broadway in Lemon Grove.
The tournament will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 4 p.m., with check-in at 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit San Diego Center for the Blind and other causes supported by the Lions.
Participants should bring a partner for a four-game minimum, round robin with single or double; an elimination tournament may follow depending on the number of players.
Cost is $25 per person in the social division and $40 per person in the advanced division.
For details and registration, contact LGCornhole@gmail.com or call Ken or JoAnne at 619-469-7350.
Recent comments