LEMON GROVE LIONS PRESENTS $2,000 CHECK TO SAN DIEGO CENTER FOR THE BLIND

Source: Lemon Grove Lions Club

September 24, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove Lions Club today presented the San Diego Center for The Blind a check for $2,000.

“Lemon Grove Lions Club was proud to be able to present the San Diego Center for the Blind a check for $2,000,” says Catherine Froelicher with the Lions Club. “This was a result of a recent fundraiser the Lemon Grove Lions Club had in August.





The event, a cornhole tournament, drew over ahundred people playing or watching. She adds, “We hope to be able to continue them in the future, enabling us again to make donations to organizations that help communities in our area.“